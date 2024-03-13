Mumbai: 2 Men, 1 Transgender Woman Held For Assaulting, Robbing Youth Met Over Gay Dating App

Two men and a transgender woman were arrested by the Dharavi police who allegedly ganged up to assault a 27-year-old man from CBD Belapur and even robbed him. The transgender woman and the victim first met on a gay dating mobile app, and they had planned to meet at her house when the incident occurred.

Details of case

The victim was a frequent user of the gay dating app and through the same, he met a transgender woman named Mannat (alias Feroza Shaikh) and after a brief conversation, they were to meet on Monday night at Dharavi.

After the meeting, Shaikh allegedly invited the victim to her house. While they were chatting, she allegedly snatched the victim’s phone and soon after two men entered the house. According to the victim, in his statement to the police, he said the two unknown men had cricket stumps in their hands, and using the same, they assaulted him.

Later, one of the men took the victim’s phone and told him to send all his money to them via the UPI app. When he refused, the victim was assaulted and hence, he gave up and sent the Rs. 80,000 he had in his account, to them via UPI.

They later kicked him out and he went to Sion Hospital to get treatment and then approached the Dharavi police and subsequently registered a FIR against Shaikh and two unknown persons.

Accused arrested by Police

Based on the identification and description, UPI number (to which money was sent), Call Data Records, Shaikh was traced in Kalwa, near Thane. She was placed under arrest, and during the questioning she revealed the names and location of the two men. They are identified as Shehjaz aka Sajju and Shahbaaz. They were all remanded to police custody for further investigation.