Mumbai: 2 Lakh Passengers In 24 Hours; Metro Becomes Preferred Travel Mode For Commuters |

Mumbai Metro became a preferred travel mode during the torrential rains on Tuesday, with its ridership crossing the 2 lakh mark. For the Mumbai Metro lines of 2A (Dahisar East to Andheri West/ D N Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali/ Western Express Highway), this is the highest number of passengers it has catered to ever since its launch earlier this year.

The first phase of metro lines 2A & 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022, and the second phase was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2023, thereby establishing Mumbai's first integrated metro network.

Mumbai Metro ridership this monsoon

From January 20 onwards until Tuesday, the total ridership reached 2,44,16,775, while the ridership from April 2, 2022, to June 27 stands at 3,33,81,920.

The highest number of commuters in a single day reached an impressive 2,03,581.

With the latest figures, it has also come to light that the popularity of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 has increased among commuters with an increase of 5% month-on-month ridership.

Commitment towards Mumbai Metro

“This achievement of surpassing 2 lakh daily ridership is a testament to our dedication towards delivering a superior transportation experience for the people of Mumbai. We will continue to work towards further improving our services and meeting the evolving needs of our passengers. We understand the importance of providing reliable and efficient transportation services, especially during challenging weather conditions.

Our commitment to ensuring a smooth and convenient journey for commuters is reflected in our preparedness to run extra services during heavy rainfall,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Chairman and Managing Director, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited.

Pointers:

Preferred travel mode during rains

Highest single-day ridership: 2,03,581

First phase inaugurated in April 2022

Second phase on Jan 19 this year

Ridership from Jan 20 to June 27: 2,44,16,775

Ridership from April 2, 2022 to June 27: 3,33,81,920

Highest passengers catered since its launch