Mumbai: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs, Case Filed | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Two fatal accidents were reported from the city suburbs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Mahim and Ghatkopar areas.

The first incident, reported on Tuesday night from Mahim at around 11:20 pm when a BEST driver ran over an unidentified man, killing him on the spot. According to police, the unidentified man lived on the footpath near Mahim Bus Depot at Mahim. At the time of the incident, he was lying on the road, and the BEST driver - Yashwant Nangare (56) did not realize the man’s presence on the road and ran over him.

Nangare was arrested by the Mahim police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. but was released on bail by the court.

The second incident, reported on Wednesday early morning at the Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar on the south bound. According to Vikhroli traffic police officials, a tempo driver, coming from Bhiwandi towards Mumbai direction, after passing the Anand Nagar toll at Mulund East was allegedly speeding his vehicle since the route was empty - at around 4:30 am.

The driver Ajay Kumar Swami Dayal Singh, age 43, is suspected to have dozed off while driving which ended up with the vehicle colliding with the divider. The tempo, carrying iron rods, scattered all over the road, and one piercing through Singh’s body. Police officials added that due to the pressure of collision, Singh banged his head on the steering wheel.

The Vikhroli police later registered a FIR against Singh for driving rashly and dangerously. His body was handed over to his family members who reside in Vikhroli, police said.