Mumbai: 2 injured after huge stone rolls down hill in Chembur

The incident took place when the victims, aged 20 and 25, were sleeping inside their hut in New Bharat Nagar locality of suburban Chembur, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Two brothers were injured after a big and heavy stone rolled down a hill and hit their hut in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, a fire official said.

Both the injured persons were rushed to the Sion Hospital and they were stated to be out of danger, the official said.

Later, one of them was discharged after treatment, a police official said. About a fortnight back, authorities had cautioned residents of the area in the wake of such incidents during the monsoon season last year, he added.

