Mumbai: 2, including Nigerian national, held for supplying drugs

The anti-narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two people, including a Nigerian national, and seized 250 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 35.50 lakh in Mankhurd. The accused have been identified as Francis D’Souza (29), a resident of Mankhurd, and Richard Tony (39), a Nigerian national.

According to the police, on July 9, the cops received a tip-off that the accused was going to be in Mankhurd. The cops laid a trap near Agarwadi bus stop along Sion-Panvel highway towards Vashi. On July 10, the team apprehended D’Souza and found 45 gm of drugs in his possession.

“During interrogation, the cops learned that the accused used to live in Kharghar but his clients were in Mumbai. D'Souza said that he used to get his supply from Tony. Accordingly, Tony was detained near Juinagar highway in Navi Mumbai,” said DCP Datta Nalawade.

The police said both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. The duo was produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

“We have seized 205 gms of mephedrone from him. We are investigating where Tony used to get the drugs. We have totally seized 250 gms of mephedrone,” said senior inspector Lata Sutar.