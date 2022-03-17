e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

Mumbai: 2 held with cannabis worth Rs 1.30 crore

Mumbai: 2 held with cannabis worth Rs 1.30 crore | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking cannabis worth Rs 1.30 crore, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the Dindoshi Police of Mumbai arrested two people from the Santosh Nagar area in the city. Both the accused had arrived from Bihar to allegedly sell the cannabis in retail in Mumbai.

A total of 3 kilograms of cannabis were seized from the two accused.

Police further said that an investigation on the same is underway.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:57 PM IST