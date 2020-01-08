Mumbai: 2 held in kidnapping attempt at Malvani

Mumbai: Malvani police arrested two women and foiled a kidnapping bid on Monday evening, while the search for another accused is underway. The accused trio — two arrested women and their male accomplice — were trying to lure two kids, aged 9 and 11 years, by offering chocolate and money.

Few locals noticed something fishy and rescued the children. Police were alerted and the arrests were made. Around 6.45 pm on Monday, children were playing at the Hathi Garden near New Collector Compound Malvani, Malad (W).

Two women approached a group of three children and after luring two of them, aged 9 and 11 years respectively, with money and chocolates, they began walking away from the garden. When the third kid saw two of his friends being taken away, he also followed them, while constantly calling out their names.

The locals who witnessed the incident smelled a rat and intercepted the women. An eyewitness, Salim Shaikh said, “The women — Lakshmi Khanna, 26 and Shridevi Sharnappa, 30— were unable to give relevant answers and we informed the police. We immediately rescued the children and took the women to the police station.”

Khanna and Sharnappa were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, said Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani police station.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they were accompanied by their accomplice, Sharad, who had come with them from Karjat. Search for Sharad is underway and we are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to check if he was present at the spot at the time of the incident,” Kalapad said.

Police said the motive of these women was to kidnap the children and they are trying to ascertain if the arrested accused run a cartel. However, when asked if they have a criminal record, Kalapad denied of having any such record at Malvani.