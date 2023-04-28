 Mumbai: 2 held for snatching phone of 63-year-old-woman
In her complaint, Minti Nanda said that the duo started trailing her when she was returning home from work.

Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a 63-year-old-woman after pushing her, said the MHB police.

Ritik Patel and Prem Solanki, both aged 19, are apparently involved in similar offences. They target people near railway stations, while their modus operandi was that one of them would distract the target and the other robbed the person.

In her complaint, Minti Nanda said that the duo started trailing her when she was returning home from work. Moments later, one of them pushed her, while the other snatched her phone and fled. Hearing Nanda's cries, a Good Samaritan alerted the police. Both of them were caught with the help of CCTV footage.

