Mumbai: 2 held for killing man on suspicion of theft in Samta Nagar

The Samta Nagar Police have arrested two people in connection with a case where a 22-year-old man, identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, was lynched by the residents on suspicion of theft in Kandivali (E). While the incident occurred on January 13, the man succumbed to his injuries two days later in a hospital. Prima facie a case of assault was registered, however, after the death, the FIR was converted into a case of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder.'

Police said that Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver, was seen pounding on a door and suspected he was trying to break in. He was then nabbed by the local residents of Narsipada, assaulted, and then handed over to Samta Nagar Police on the suspicion of theft. He was produced before a local magistrate court, which granted him bail. When Shaikh returned home and was resting on January 15, he was rushed to the hospital for chest pain, but was declared dead.

While a primary probe was conducted, police learnt that two residents-- Naresh Pawar, 35, and Sanjay Palasamkar, 29 were involved in the assault, and were subsequently arrested on January 26. Police said that they are investigating the matter and will make more arrests in the matter.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Senior citizen knocked down by SUV in Kandivali

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:17 PM IST