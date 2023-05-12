 Mumbai: 2 held for chain snatching, booked under MCOCA
There are 18 FIRs registered against the duo across the western suburbs.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 held for chain snatching, booked under MCOCA | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested within 24 hours of a chain snatching incident in Malad. The police have booked them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and suspect that a bigger syndicate is at play.

There are 18 FIRs registered against the duo across the western suburbs. The latest FIR was registered after a woman lodged a complaint about her gold chain being snatched on her way back home from a temple. The snatcher was in a Celerio car, which was tracked through CCTV camera footage from the area. Further probe revealed that the two men – Akram Khan and Shekhar Chitliya – were wanted in Andheri, Jogeshwari and other suburban police stations for similar crimes. They have also been booked for sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intent) under the Indian Penal Code. 

article-image
