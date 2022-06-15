Mumbai: 2 held for assaulting pan vendor for refusing cigarette on credit | Photo: Pexels

Shivaji Nagar police have arrested two youths for allegedly mercilessly assaulting a 46-year-old pan stall owner with a bamboo stick and cricket bat for refusing to give them cigarettes on credit. The police have booked the accused persons on charges of attempt to commit murder.



The accused persons have been identified as Zafar and his brother Alfaz Shaikh, both residents of Shivaji Nagar.



According to the police, the victim Mubarak Ali Dhuniya (46) runs a pan stall in his locality. The accused often visits the pan stall of the victim. On Tuesday around 10 am, when Dhuniya was at his stall along with his son (17), Zafar had visited Dhuniya's stall and had asked for a cigarette on credit. Dhuniya refused to comply with his demand, after which Zafar punched and abused him and left from there after snatching a cigarette.



"Around 2 pm, Zafar again visited the victim's shop, this time along with Alfaz. They again created a ruckus on the issue of Dhuniya not giving cigarettes credit. Alfaz took a cricket bat from some of the children playing near the stall and assaulted the victim, while Zafar assaulted Dhuniya with a bamboo stick," said a police officer.



The police stated that a huge crowd gathered at the spot and then Dhuniya was rushed to a private hospital where he was admitted in an ICU. Dhuniya's son then approached the police and registered a criminal complaint after which the police arrested the suspects.



The accused persons have been booked on charges of attempt to murder, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and punishment for criminal intimidation.