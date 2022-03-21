Mumbai: 2 held by SGST in Rs 29 crore ITC fraud

Two people were arrested by the State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) officials for allegedly availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 29 crore, by allegedly issuing fake bills and invoices to the tune of Rs 197 crore.

The accused persons have been identified as Hiralal Jain and Pramod Katarnavre. The duo was arrested by the SGST officials on March 16.

According to the SGST officials, two firms had cheated on tax by issuing fake invoices and transferring input tax credit (ITC) as per a probe conducted by the GST department, after which its owners were held, he said.

"In both cases, by issuing fake invoices of Rs 197 crore without supply of goods and transferring ITC of Rs 29 crore, fake deduction of Rs 29 crore has been made available to the recipients, which was a violation of Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, the official informed.

The accused persons were produced before the court which remanded them to judicial custody till March 28.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:42 PM IST