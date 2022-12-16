Mumbai: 2 follow woman in cab for over 1km, molest her & film the act; arrested by city cops | Representative Image

Mumbai: City police has arrested two men for allegedly molesting, stalking a 31-year-old woman. The two accused followed the woman who was inside a cab for over a kilometer, outraged her modesty and filmed their act.

Reportedly, the accused were traced a week after the woman filed a complaint.

A report in the Indian Express read that the incident had happned on November 26, late at night, when the woman was returning home after having met her friends from Colaba in South Mumbai.

The two accused--Shahrukh Abdul Kareem Solanki (28) and Mohammed Barkatli Sheikh (30)--started following the woman's taxi from Lotus junction and overtook the vehicle at Ceejay House. They abused the driver and forced him to stop the taxi, the report quoted Senior Police Inspector of Worli station, Anil Koli.

The woman told the cops that as soon as her taxi stopped, the two men sexually abused her and filmed the act. Koli added that in a bid to run, the woman snatched the phone, flung it away and sped off in the cab.

The senior inspector further said that the woman and her parents approached the police a few days after the incident and on December 9 a case was filed by Worli police.

The case has been registered under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult woman's modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police nabbed the accused after their informers managed to identify them based on their appearance in the CCTV footage the cops had circulated. They were traced to Madraswadi area and were arrested.

According to the IE report, the two accused told police that they were inebriated when they committed the crime. However, the officials said that the two have been booked for two cases of assault at Tardeo and Worli police stations earlier and that the objectionable video could not be recovered from their phones.