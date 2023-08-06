Mumbai: 2 Fishermen Feared Drowned As Boat Overturns In Sea Off Versova Coast; search operation on | (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Two fishermen were feared drowned after their boat overturned in the Arabian Sea off the Versova coast in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday. The duo and another person set out the boat into the sea for fishing from Devachiwadi in Versova area between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday, he said.

The boat overturned in the waters, about two-three km from the seashore, the official said quoting locals and police. One of the persons, identified as Vijay Bamania (35), swam to safety, he said.

The official said as per locals, the two other persons, identified as Usmani Bhandari (22) and Vinod Goel (45), have been missing. The fire brigade, police, Navy and lifeguards were searching for the missing persons, he added.

Read Also In Pictures: Maharashtra Fishermen Excited For New Season As Fishing Ban Ends

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)