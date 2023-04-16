Mumbai: 2 extort money from loanee, send morphed photo to kin

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have arrested two men from Karnataka who allegedly extorted money from a loanee and later sent his morphed obscene photo to a relative. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Hidayat Ali Sheikh alias Shoheb, 22, and Salman Riaz Hadnur, 19.

Loan via an app

According to the police, the duo used to give loans via an app designed by themselves. The complainant had taken a loan of ₹2.93 lakh between October 2022 and February 2023. After deducting the interest and processing fee, he got ₹1.94 lakh. He even repaid the loan but the suspects kept demanding more money with the threat of sending his morphed obscene photo to his acquaintances.

Even after clearing the debt, he received a call from an unknown person and asked the aggrieved to pay extra ₹2.10 lakh, while intimidating him. In this manner, the suspects extorted a total of ₹5.3 lakh from the man and continued asking for more money.

Threathed with Morphed obscene photo

On refusal, they sent the man's morphed obscene photo to his relative, after which he lodged a police complaint. After registering a first information report, a probe was initiated and it came to fore that the suspects called the complainant from a contact number registered in Madhya Pradesh but the caller's location was tracked to Karnataka. On the basis of technical investigation, cops arrested the duo from Bijapur and seized 22 SIM cards from their possession.

Further probe revealed that both of them routed the extorted money via 17 bank accounts which were held in names of other people. Once the aggrieved deposited money, they quickly withdrew it from ATM. The suspects used to give commission to people whose accounts were used for the crime.