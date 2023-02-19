Mumbai: 2 eunuchs beat up couple of men on busy road near T-junction area; VIDEO emerges | Twitter video screengrab

Mumbai: In a shocking undated video emerging reportedly from around T junction area, two eunuchs were seen beating up two men with slippers. One of them is dressed in a saree and the other in a jeans and top. They repeatedly ask the two men to give them something they seem to have stolen from them. The video has emerged on social media on Sunday.

They are heard repeatedly asking to return them their purse and mobile phone. One of the men who gets beaten up from the eunuch dressed in saree seems to be drunk.

Watch video here:

Both men do not retaliate

The men do not resist or retaliate. They are just seen defending themselves from the two eunuchs. The other man dressed in a full t-shirt goes and sits behind a scooter and the eunuch dressed in jeans and t-shirt follows him and holds him there so that he doesn't run away.

They are seen asking him to give back a mobile phone. At the end, the man hands over a mobile phone, and the eunuch then shows it to the people around her.

The twitter user who shared the video (ajit aloorkar) has tagged authorities like the Mumbai Police and the Dy CM among other and captioned the video, "Just 200 mtrs away from T junction police station, eunuchs openly socialists customers and create a law and order situation.. it's surprising that our cops aren't even aware about this.... maybe they are busy protecting our VVIPs."