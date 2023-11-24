Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh

2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Khar and Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh | Accused Jaffer Shaikh (38) and Hussain Shaikh (37).

The Anti Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, apprehended two drug peddlers in Khar and Santacruz East, seized 200 grams of mephedrone, and two mobile phones valued at over Rs. 40 lakhs. The accused were identified as Jaffer Shaikh (38) and Hussain Shaikh (37).

Campaign and subsequent arrest

On November 21, the Bandra Unit took action under a comprehensive campaign resulting in the arrest of two individuals in Khar and Santacruz East for alleged drug possession. In Khar, one person was found with mephedrone, leading to information that he procured the drug from Santacruz East. Subsequently, another individual in Santacruz East was apprehended with mephedrone, and it was revealed that he had a history of involvement in similar crimes.

Case filed against both

The Bandra Unit has filed a case against both individuals under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. In 2023, the Anti Narcotics Cell has filed a total of 96 cases, apprehended 199 individuals, and confiscated drugs worth Rs. 48 crore. Sanjay Chavan, the Incharge police inspector of the Bandra Unit, and his team executed the operation under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti Narcotics Cell, Prakash Jadhav.