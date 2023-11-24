 Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh

Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh

In 2023, the Anti Narcotics Cell has filed a total of 96 cases, apprehended 199 individuals, and confiscated drugs worth Rs. 48 crore.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Khar and Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than ₹40 Lakh | Accused Jaffer Shaikh (38) and Hussain Shaikh (37).

The Anti Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, apprehended two drug peddlers in Khar and Santacruz East, seized 200 grams of mephedrone, and two mobile phones valued at over Rs. 40 lakhs. The accused were identified as Jaffer Shaikh (38) and Hussain Shaikh (37).

Campaign and subsequent arrest

On November 21, the Bandra Unit took action under a comprehensive campaign resulting in the arrest of two individuals in Khar and Santacruz East for alleged drug possession. In Khar, one person was found with mephedrone, leading to information that he procured the drug from Santacruz East. Subsequently, another individual in Santacruz East was apprehended with mephedrone, and it was revealed that he had a history of involvement in similar crimes.

Case filed against both

The Bandra Unit has filed a case against both individuals under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. In 2023, the Anti Narcotics Cell has filed a total of 96 cases, apprehended 199 individuals, and confiscated drugs worth Rs. 48 crore. Sanjay Chavan, the Incharge police inspector of the Bandra Unit, and his team executed the operation under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti Narcotics Cell, Prakash Jadhav.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Customs Officials Protest 'Naming and Shaming' By Senior IRS, Decry Public Display Of...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than...

Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than...

Mumbai: 5 Idols Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown...

Mumbai: 5 Idols Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown...

IIT Bombay PhD Students Stage Silent Protest Against Administration's Sudden Order To Move From...

IIT Bombay PhD Students Stage Silent Protest Against Administration's Sudden Order To Move From...

Mumbai: FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Gutkha & Pan Masala, Lodges FIRs Against 16 Vendors

Mumbai: FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Gutkha & Pan Masala, Lodges FIRs Against 16 Vendors

Mumbai: FDA Seizes 189 Kg Paneer In Citywide Raids For Adulteration; Testing Underway

Mumbai: FDA Seizes 189 Kg Paneer In Citywide Raids For Adulteration; Testing Underway