Mumbai: 2 drug addicts try to abduct lady at Mahim

Mumbai: Two men were arrested for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct a 23-year-old woman from Mahim area on late Sunday night, police said. The woman is a Third Year BA student in a college in the western suburbs, said an official.

The woman has told police that she had come down, along with her mother, to throw garbage in a bin located outside the gates of her residential complex, an official said.

“The two accused, who were in an SUV, called out to her to join them in the vehicle. When she was walking away ignoring them, one of the accused followed her, caught her dupatta and tried to pull her hair to force her inside the SUV,” an official said.

The woman’s uncle and brother saw the incident and rushed out and managed to nab the two, he added. The official identified the accused as Arbaz Dildar Naqvi (21) and Naved Khan (20), both residents of nearby Dharavi.

“Naqvi and Khan are drug addicts and have told police they were under influence of drugs at the time. They have said they do not know the 23-year-old woman. We are checking if they have past records,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahim division) Ajinath Satpute said on Monday.

They have been charged with stalking and kidnapping among other offences under the IPC, the ACP said.