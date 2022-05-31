Mumbai: 2-day-old infant found in dustbin in Mahim

A 2-day-old infant was found in a dustbin in Mahim area of Mumbai.
Police investigation has revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the dustbin in Mahim's cloth market area.
The Mahim police station has registered a case under section 318 of IPC.
