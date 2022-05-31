e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: 2-day-old infant found in dustbin in Mahim

The Mahim police station has registered a case under section 318 of IPC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 2-day-old infant was found in a dustbin in Mahim area of ​​Mumbai.

Police investigation has revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the dustbin in Mahim's cloth market area.

