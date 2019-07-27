Mumbai

Mumbai: 2 corporators among nine held for throwing ink at MPCB official

The incident took place in the afternoon at the office of MPCB principal scientific officer, Amar Supate, they said.

Mumbai: Nine persons, including two corporators of the BMC, were arrested on Friday for allegedly throwing ink at an official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) at Sion, police said.

