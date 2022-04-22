Mumbai: 2 cops booked for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe to clear bail

The Navi Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an assistant police inspector (API) and a constable from Karjat police station, in an illegal gratification case. The accused police officials had allegedly demanded a bribe from a person for helping her relatives secure bail and to not take action against other relatives wanted in a criminal case registered by the Karjat police.

The accused public servants have been identified as API Sunita Athane and constable Sachin Narute from Karjat police station.

According to the ACB, a criminal case was registered at Karjat police station against the complainant's in-laws and three of her relatives were also arrested for the offence. As per the complainant, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in order to help her in securing bail of the three arrested relatives and to not take further action against 12 other relatives wanted in the case. The bribe amount was later settled at Rs 50,000.

“The complainant did not want to pay the bribe and approached the ACB after which a trap was laid on Wednesday and Narute was caught red-handed accepting the bribe on the instructions of Athane. Further investigations are in progress,” an ACB official said, adding that the duo had already accepted the first instalment of Rs 10,000 and was trapped while accepting the second instalment.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:46 AM IST