 Mumbai: 2 BMC Officials Face Music For Not Heeding Demolition Orders
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
BMC Headquarters | File

Mumbai: BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani on Friday suspended K-West ward sub-engineer and transferred his peer and designated official for not demolishing illegal structures in Versova despite receiving orders from the higher-ups. The erring duo has been identified as sub-engineer Somesh Shinde and designated official Swapnil Kelkar.

During a recent inspection, the K-West ward officials spotted unauthorised buildings being constructed in the area under Coastal Regulation Zone. They were razed on Tuesday. However, the issue showed negligence on part of the duo, who have been appointed for the job. “Shinde has been working in K-West ward since 2022. Despite several instructions (regarding demolition) from senior officials, he failed to follow the order,” said the BMC's statement.

It continued, “During the demolition (undertaken by a special team) on June 3, Shinde was sitting in an air-conditioned car, while the joint and assistant commissioners were present on the spot. The demolition went on till late night, but Shinde left his subordinates and went home.” When Gagrani called the duo, Shinde remained absent. There have been several complaints (against him) like setting up a private office and making changes in biometric attendance, the statement added.

Gagrani has suspended Shinde till a departmental inquiry is conducted. He has also been sent a show cause notice, instructing him to reply in two days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. 

