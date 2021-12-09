Mumbai: 2 arrested with Rs 247 cr worth heroin

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs Department have caught two Zimbabwean nationals, including a woman with alleged possession of 35 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 247 crore, the agency officials informed on Thursday. The agency sources claimed that this had been one of the biggest seizures of heroin at the airport in Mumbai.

According to the Customs officials, the contraband was seized during the search of baggages of the accused foreign nationals and examination of four baggages revealed that contraband were concealed in them.

The accused persons had left from Harare with the consignment of contraband and went to Addis Ababa. The duo then landed in Mumbai and were caught by Customs officials. The officials are probing if the contraband was meant for local circulation in Mumbai and adjoining areas during New Year.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:44 PM IST