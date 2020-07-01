Mumbai: 1st time in 87 yrs, Lalbaugcha Raja to take a break

For the first time in 87 years, the organiser of one of the biggest Ganeshotsav events in Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, has called off its annual 11-day celebration in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year and will, instead, observe an 'Aarogya Utsav' by conducting blood and plasma donation camps. This year, the festival begins from August 22.

Sudhir Salvi, secretary of the Lalbaug Mandal, said, "We have decided to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as a 'Lalbaugcha Raja Aarogya Utsav' this year, bearing in mind the ongoing pandemic. In these 10 days, we will organise a blood donation camp and an awareness camp to promote plasma donation. We will also felicitate the families of policemen and Armymen who gave their lives for the country. We are also donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Fund towards fighting the pandemic."

Salvi further informed, they would have no 'Utsav murti' either, as people would throng to see it. The Ganesh idol at Lalbaug, Parel, is among the biggest crowd-pullers during the annual festival.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanya Samiti president, Naresh Dahibavkar, has welcomed the move. However, he appealed, "The mandal should reconsider its decision to not celebrate the festival at all. It should not break with tradition, considering there is the provision for online darshan. It should celebrate the festival and not hurt the sentiments of devotees."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed all sarvajanik Ganesh mandals to feature 4-foot high idols and keep things simple this festive season, to avoid huge gatherings.