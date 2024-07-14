Mumbai: 1st Interactive Session Of Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025 Held At Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Taj hotel in Mumbai. | File Image

Mumbai: As part of ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025’, the first ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities’ was held on July 13 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

About The Event

Over 200 prominent industrialists, consul generals, representatives from various industry associations, and members of the film industry participated in the event.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, SN Subrahmanyan from Larsen & Toubro, HK Agrawal from the Aditya Birla Group, BK Goenka from Welspun, Parle Agro’s Shauna Chauhan, and R Mukundan of Tata Chemicals.

The foreign delegates included the Consul Generals of the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Thailand. From the film industry, Arbaaz Khan, Vipul Shah, and Arunabh Kumar interacted with Dr Yadav.

Raghwendra Kumar Singh, the principal secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, GoMP, spoke about the investment opportunities in his state. Terming the state’s GSDP growth rate as phenomenal, Singh expressed his commitment to doubling this in the next two to three years.

The Chief Minister, Dr Yadav, outlined his government’s vision and initiatives to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development. He said under the leadership of Modi, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world.