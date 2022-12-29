Mumbai: 19-yr-old falls in platform gap at Churchgate, dies

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old BCom student died on Dec 26 after falling in the gap in the platform near the subway at Churchgate railway station. Vishnu Kha was a resident of Boisar and was completing his graduation from a Virar-based college. According to his maternal uncle Ashish Vijay Kant, Vishnu's parents were living in the city earlier, but had moved to Saharsa district of Bihar, after which he started living with him in Boisar.

On Dec 25, he came to Mumbai in search of a job but got delayed and decided to spend the night with relatives at Churchgate. He was returning to Boisar when he met with the accident. CCTV footage showed that he was looking backwards and running while trying to board the train and didn't spot the warning board placed before the gap.

Vishnu's body was flown to his native place by his relatives where his last rites were done on Dec 27. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

“This is an unfortunate incident. WR urges its commuters to not board a running train,” said a railway official. Asked about the gap between the north subway and the track, he said, it is not feasible to continue with the platform as it's totally unsafe for alighting at the spot. “Hence a warning board is already installed at the spot. This is the only subway which connects to the platform and cannot be dismantled as the supporting column of COP is resting on the subway roof slab,” added the official.