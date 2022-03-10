Mumbai: 19-year-old newly married woman found hanging at her residence in Wadala

Mumbai: A 19-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her residence in Wadala on Thursday.

The police said the deceased was married a month ago. She was staying with her husband in a chawl in the jurisdiction of Wadala Truck terminus police station. "On Thursday she was found hanging at around 4 pm. She hanged herself on the iron angle of the chawl room. She was noticed and shifted to Sion hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

The Wadala TT police have registered an accidental death report and have started the investigation.

Dnyaneshwar Argade, senior police inspector, Wadala TT police station confirmed an accidental death being reported and said the reason behind it is yet not clear. Also, they are investigating to know the facts.

The police said it was a love marriage and are waiting for her parents to know the reason behind the suicide.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:33 PM IST