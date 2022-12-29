Mumbai: 19-year-old man dies in bike accident in Mumbra

Body of Suhail Shaikh being escorted for post-mortem. | Abhitash Singh

In a horrific road accident near Mumbra Shilphata in Thane district on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man, who was a resident of Shibli in Shilphata, lost his life when his bike hit on the barricade and he fell down and was crushed by the running car. The driver of the car ran away from the spot and the Shil Daighar police have registered a case against an unknown person.

Deceased was hit by unknown vehicle

A police officer from Shil Daighar police station said, "A 19-year-old bike rider died painfully in a horrific road accident near Mumbra Shilphata road. According to information, a bike rider Suhail Shiekh was hit by an unknown vehicle."

Suhail was traveling to bring his mother from Bhiwandi

The locals who knew Suhail Sheikh said that Suhail was a resident of Shibli near Shilphata and he was going to bring his mother from Bhiwandi. A few meters ahead of Shilphata , a circle work is going on, but no work board has been put up to alert commuters. The traffic police have just put the barricading and it is quite dark because of this barricade. Suhail, after colliding with the barricade, fell down from the bike and a car ran over him. Suhail died on the spot.

Case registered against unknown car

The Shil-Daighar police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown car driver and he will soon be arrested, said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.