Mumbai: 19-year-old held for morphing woman's photo in obscene video

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old loan recovery agent for making obscene video of a woman because she failed to repay the loan amount.

The police have put the charge of molestation under Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of IT Act against the loan recovery agent. Andheri GRP held the accused from Karnataka on Monday.

According to The Times Of India, the victim's cousins received a pornographic video on WhatsApp from an unknown number while she on her way to Vile Parle from Andheri on March 4.

In the videos, the face of the woman is morphed with the face of the victim. Upon receiving the videos, the cousin was in shock and went to the cops with the videos.

The cousin also received a text message from the unknown number that read that the victim was now working as a sex worker as she failed to repay a loan. The videos also had the victim’s phone number as well.

Acting on the complaint, the cops tracked down the number and found that it registered under the name of a senior citizen. His phone was being used by his teenage nephew.

The accused worked as loan recovery agent and earned a 10 percent commission. The details of the defaulters were provided to him by the loan company.

ALSO READ Govt school peon in MP suspended for watching obscene videos at work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:51 AM IST