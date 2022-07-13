Mumbai: '19 people died' says court, denies relief to flat owner of Kurla building that collapsed

Kurla building collpased on June 26 killing 19 people | Photo: PTI

Observing that 19 persons were killed and 15 were injured in the Kurla building collapse incident, a sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a 38-year-old woman, Ranjani Rathod, who had let out her flat in a four-storey building in Naik Nagar Housing Society in Kurla that collapsed on June 26.

The court stated in its order while denying the woman relief that despite being aware of the fact that the building was in a dilapidated condition and dangerous for human dwelling, she rented it out. Rathod, a homemaker, had let it out to a contractor who used the space for accommodating his labourers. Whereas, Rathod had vacated the building and was residing in its vicinity.

She had claimed relief on the grounds that she is falsely implicated in the case and that offences charged against her are not attracted as there was no intention on her part to cause the incident.

The Nehru Nagar police station has booked her under IPC Sec 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Sec 338 (rash or negligent act endangering lives) among other offences.

Additional Judge SM Menjoge stated in the order that the applicant herself had vacated the room but she let it out to a contractor who in turn used it to house his labourers. She is prima facie responsible for the incident and for proper investigation, her custody is needed, said the court.

The court also noted that in 2013 itself, the civic body had declared all buildings in Naik Nagar Cooperative Society dangerous and had issued vacate notices to its residents. It had also disconnected the building’s electricity and water supply, the court noted.

Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya had strongly objected to granting relief to her and argued that it is a serious offence and that for her own safety, she had vacated the building but given it on rent, being aware that the building was dangerous.

On Wednesday, a sessions court also rejected the bail plea of the contractor Dilip Biswas to whom Rathod had rented out her flat. The labour contractor was arrested a few days after the incident.