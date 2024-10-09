Mumbai: 18-Yr-Old Girl Given Spiked Drink, Gangraped In Bandra; One Among 2 Accused Arrested

Representational Image

Mumbai: In yet another shocking incident raising grave questions on women's safety, a case of a teenage girl gang-raped in Mumbai has come to light. A 18-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Bandra area after she was spiked with a drink. A case has been registered in Nirmal Nagar police station.

The police have arrested a 31-year-old accused in the case, while the other accused is still absconding.

As per the sources, "Assuring the victim that he would drop her off at her uncle's house, the accused made the victim sit in the car. The girl was raped after she fell unconscious after drinking a sedative drink from a water bottle."

"Accused gave a sedative drink from a water bottle, causing the girl to lose consciousness," sources said. After that, both accused threatened to kill her if she complained.

A case was registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station and search for the absconding accused is on.

(This is a breaking news. More details are waited)