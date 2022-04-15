Mumbai: 18-year-old loses Rs 1.19 lakh in cyber fraud while making inquiry on dish recharge failure

An 18-year-old student who wanted to make enquiries regarding a failed payment for his television dish recharged ended up losing Rs 1.19 lakh in ten different transactions within minutes after he came across a fraudulent helpline number of the payment gateway company on the internet.

The fraudster on the pretext of helping the victim induced him to download a remote access control application on his phone and siphoned money from his mother's bank account.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Nalasopara. On April 2, the victim had done his television dish recharge through a payment gateway application downloaded on his mother's phone, however, the recharge was unsuccessful, after which the victim enquired with the dish provider company, which asked the victim to check with the payment gateway company. The victim then surfed on the internet and came across a customer care helpline number.

"The executive on the phone then asked the victim to download an application and after the victim shared his mother's bank account details on the said application, he ended up losing Rs 1.19 lakh in ten different transactions," a police official said.

The victim then approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter.

"We have registered a case against an unknown person on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act," the official added.

