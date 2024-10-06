Mumbai: An 18-year-old student from Chunabhatti was allegedly defrauded of Rs. 2.17 lakhs by cyber fraudsters who promised him passes for a Coldplay concert.
According to Chunabhatti police, the incident occurred on September 24 while the victim was searching for tickets online. He discovered a contact number where an individual offered concert passes priced between Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 10,000 each.
Trusting the seller, the victim requested 24 passes for friends and family, making a total payment of Rs. 2.17 lakhs. However, he received nothing in return. Realizing he had been scammed, the victim subsequently approached the police and filed an FIR against unknown individuals.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Chunabhatti Student Duped Of ₹2.17 Lakhs By Cyber Fraudsters Promising Coldplay Concert Passes
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures As Monsoon Withdrawal Approaches, Anticipating 'October Heat'
When It Comes To Investing In Real Estate, NRIs Prefer Home!
Mumbai: WR Achieves 100% Disbursement Of ₹143 Crore Productivity Linked Bonus To 85,000 Employees In 24 Hours