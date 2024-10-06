 Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Chunabhatti Student Duped Of ₹2.17 Lakhs By Cyber Fraudsters Promising Coldplay Concert Passes
According to Chunabhatti police, the incident occurred on September 24 while the victim was searching for tickets online. He discovered a contact number where an individual offered concert passes priced between Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 10,000 each.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
An 18-year-old student from Chunabhatti fell victim to cyber fraud, losing ₹2.17 lakhs while attempting to purchase Coldplay concert passes online | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student from Chunabhatti was allegedly defrauded of Rs. 2.17 lakhs by cyber fraudsters who promised him passes for a Coldplay concert.

According to Chunabhatti police, the incident occurred on September 24 while the victim was searching for tickets online. He discovered a contact number where an individual offered concert passes priced between Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 10,000 each.

Trusting the seller, the victim requested 24 passes for friends and family, making a total payment of Rs. 2.17 lakhs. However, he received nothing in return. Realizing he had been scammed, the victim subsequently approached the police and filed an FIR against unknown individuals.

