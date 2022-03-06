Mumbai: 18 women rescued from secret cavity during bar raid

The Social Service (SS) branch of the city crime branch rescued 18 women from a secret cavity during a bar raid on an intervening night on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 35 people including 16 customers have were booked when the SS Branch raided Sadanand bar in the Amboli area. The crime branch received a piece of specific information that the Sadanand bar located in the Amboli area remained operational beyond its stipulated time. Accordingly, they raided the bar late in the wee hours on Sunday.

During the raid, police rescued 18 women from a secret cavity inside the bar. Total 35 people including 16 customers, 8 stewards, a manager and the bar operator have been booked under relevant sections of IPC along with sections of indecent representation of women (prohibition) Act, said police while the women were sent to rescue home.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:09 PM IST