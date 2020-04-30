Mumbai: 1,780 students to return back home

Mumbai: Nearly 1780 students stranded at Kota in Rajashtan due to the CoVID-19 outbreak started their return journey on Thursday in 73 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This was possible after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had held dialogue with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the state Transport Minister Anil Parab, on Tuesday, had announced that the students would be brought back by sending MSRTC buses. Students thanked Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Parab for facilitating their return journey.

Some more buses may reach Kota till all stranded students are accommodated.

"1,780 students from Maharashtra are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan, due to the lockdown

as a precautionary measure against CoVID-19," Parab had tweeted.

"As directed by Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray, 92 buses of MSRTC fleet will leave on April 29 from Dhule to rescue the students and bring them back home," he added.

Earlier, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also facilitated the return of their stranded students from Kota.