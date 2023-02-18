Mumbai: 17-yr-old to be tried as adult in gangrape, court says offence “heinous”

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A sessions court in Dindoshi has ordered that a 17-year-old be tried as an adult for gangraping a seven-year-old child repeatedly along with an adult. The court called the nature of offence “heinous”.

To seek that the teenager be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act, his advocate had cited the report of the observation home’s probation officer showing progress in his behaviour. If tried as a child, he would have faced a maximum time of three years at a remand home. Being tried as an adult, he would face a maximum of life imprisonment for the offence.

The Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board had forwarded the case to the special designated court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that is in charge of the case against the adult co-accused.

Child in Conflict with Law understands the serious nature of the allegations

Special Judge SM Takalikar said in the order that the court has gone through the victim’s statement and it is seen that the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) and other adult co-accused have repeatedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her of raping her sister if she didn’t come when called.

The court noted that the CCL’s mental health report shows he understands the serious nature of the allegations. At the time of the offence he had completed 16 years. While considering his progress at the observation home, Judge Takalikar said the circumstances at the time of the offence will need to be considered.

