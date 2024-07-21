Mumbai: 17 Years On, Mahul Pumping Station Faces Delays Amid Land Acquisition Issues

While Kurla, Matunga, Wadala, Sion and Chembur reel under waterlogging every monsoon, the much-awaited Mahul pumping station, aimed at alleviating flooding woes in these areas, is yet to see light of the day. As the city will soon mark 17 years since the July 26 deluge, the BMC is still in the process of acquiring six acres of land from the salt commissioner for the project. To be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, it requires 25,000 sqm of land.

Mahul pumping station is one among such eight facilities planned by the civic body based on recommendations from the Chitale committee, which was established after the July 26, 2005, deluge. However, the project continues to be in limbo. The reason being the permission denial from the salt commissioner, an entity of the central government which owns the land identified for the construction of the pumping station.

The project gained momentum in 2022 when the BMC approached the central government and successfully obtained permission to transfer six acres. However, there was no further progress. The BMC's development plan department recently had a virtual meeting with the salt commissioner. “The authority have raised concerns about compensation for people engaged in salt mining on the proposed project land. Their compensation demands exceed our estimates,” said a senior civic official.

In 2021, the BMC tried to acquire a 15,006 sqm land parcel from a private developer in exchange for plots with a total area of 13,390 sqm and transferable development rights for the shortfall. However, the civic land, meant to be swapped, was declared to be a part of the no-development zone under the Coastal Zone management plan. So, a tender to construct the pumping station was scrapped. The pumping station at Mogra nullah is also on paper.