Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Teenager Stabbed To Death In Mulund Over Gutkha Dispute

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was killed by three teenagers after a fight broke out between the four over gutkha in Mulund on Friday evening. According to the Mulund police, the deceased boy is identified as Mohammad Hussain Khan, a resident of Thane. The incident took place near a waterfall in the Vasant Garden area. The victim was in the area along with his 16-year-old friend when the group of three approached the duo.

The trio wanted gutkha which Khan had with him but the latter refused to share followed by the fight. In the process of assault, the teenagers pulled out a knife and started pointing towards Khan and eventually stabbed him multiple times on his chest and thighs. The trio fled the scene after which Khan’s friend alerted the locals who then informed the police.

Khan was taken for emergency care to Agarwal Hospital but he was declared dead before arrival. Police on Friday night registered a murder case but the trio went missing and their parents had no knowledge about their sons. A special team has been formed to trace the absconding teenage accused.