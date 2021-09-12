Mumbai: 17-year-old rape victim hangs self in Amravati

A 17-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted hanged herself in Amravati on Saturday. The victim is alleged to be seven months pregnant. Police have now filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested the accused.

According to the police, the complaint was filed in Yevda police station on September 10, in which the complainant claimed that a man repeatedly raped the victim and impregnated her. The accused was produced in court and was sent to police remand till September 15. The incident was reported on a day when a woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka on September 9, after allegedly being raped, died during the treatment at a city hospital in Mumbai.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur said the government will not shield those involved in such incidents. ‘’During the coronavirus pandemic rape cases were reported in different parts of Maharashtra. The government is looking at these incidents sensibly. After such incidents occur, the state Women Commission officers with the help of local police offer counselling and SOP to the victim. No assistance will be provided to the culprits involved in rape cases,’’ she added.

Thakur hoped that the delayed SHAKTI Act would soon be passed by the state legislature.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:22 AM IST