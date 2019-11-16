Mumbai: 17-year-old collegian sets self afire after, refused bike

The teen, Shivam Yadav, a Science student of Sudhagad High School in Kalamboli, used to commute to college using public transport. Lately, however, Shivam had been asking his father to buy him a motorcycle. Deepak, a policeman attached to Nagpada Motor Vehicle department, refused to give in to his demands.

The police said that on Friday morning, after a heated argument between the father and son, the exasperated teenager went to college but instead of attending lectures, went straight to the men's washroom on the second floor and locked himself in. He then set himself ablaze and came out screaming.

College students and staff managed to extinguish the fire but Shivam was severely injured. His parents were alerted about the incident, who rushed him to the civic-run hospital.

The Kalamboli Police are investigating the matter further, while Shivam's condition remains critical.