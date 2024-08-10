Mumbai: 17 Antler Trophies Seized After Forest Department & WWA Bust Wildlife Artefact Ring In Virar

Mumbai: In a coordinated effort to combat wildlife trafficking Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), in collaboration with the forest department, conducted a raid at a Xerox shop near Virar West Railway Station, leading to the seizure of 17 animal artifacts.

About The Operation

The operation began after a resident complained to the WWA that he had observed several trophies displayed in a shop. Subsequently, the Wildlife Welfare Association and the Palghar Vigilance Forest Range officer confiscated 17 antler trophies, including those from deer and antelope species.

Among the seized items were trophies from spotted deer (Chital), four-horned antelope (Chowsingha), sambar deer, and Indian blackbuck antelope.

The shop owner, who was detained by the forest department, claimed that the trophies had been passed down through generations and were over thirty years old. He insisted that the items were solely for display and not sale. The seized trophies have been submitted to the Mandavi Forest Range, where laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the exact age of the artifacts.