Mumbai: 16-year-old housemaid found dead below SoBo high rise, investigation underway

The Agripada police have launched an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead below a high-rise in the Mumbai Central area on Wednesday morning.

The family members of the deceased teen, Shahista Shaikh, have raised suspicion about the family where the girl was employed, while the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Around 7 AM on Wednesday, the Agripada police were alerted by the residents of Klassic Towers after finding a body of a girl lying in a pool of blood in the garden area above the parking lot of a 35 storey building.

The girl was later identified as Shahista who was working as a house help at a flat on the 15th floor. Her body was later taken to BYL Nair hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After checking the CCTV camera footage, it was clear that she fell at around 2 am, as the camera covering the garden area was a sensor camera that got activated at the time of the incident due to the impact, said police.

Shahista who was working at a residence on the 15th floor of the tower must have fallen from the dining area of the house which doesn't have a window grill, said police.

Shahista, whose mother stays in Titwala, has been working at the family's house for a year while two other maids, both women, have been working there for past many years, said police. The police are also scrutinizing her mobile phone for possible clues.

Her maternal uncle, Sagir Ahmed said that there is no reason that Shahista could have committed suicide. He blamed the family that had employed her. The police have taken statements of family members as well as other house helps working there.

The Agripada police have lodged an accidental death report and began their investigation.

"Prima facie we have not found anything suspicious however we are investigating all angles," said Yogendra Pache, senior inspector of Agripada police.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:44 AM IST