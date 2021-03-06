Mumbai: 16-year-old girl jumps to death in Prabhadevi

A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped off a highrise on Saturday morning at Prabhadevi. Police sources claim that the teen had an argument with her family, after which she was eerily disturbed and headed on the terrace. Dadar Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are probing the matter.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, when the teen jumped off. The teen, a resident of a highrise in Sai Sundar Nagar in Prabhadevi, jumped off after a fight. Soon after the incident, there was a loud thud, which attracted the local's attention and her family was informed.

The family rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Dadar Police registered a case of Accidental Death Report. Primary probe revealed that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of her action.