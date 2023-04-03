Mumbai: 16 year old dies by suicide after drug problem | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 16-year-old from Malvani area in Malad hanged himself late at night on Sunday after a fight with his parents over his alleged drug problem. The youth was addicted to drugs and would have frequent fights with his parents regarding the same, said police.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Azmi nagar in Malvani around midnight when the youth allegedly hanged himself in his house. When the police arrived at the incident spot, the family told them that he was addicted to drugs and would frequently get into fights with people around him especially with his family members.

Fight with family members

"As his addiction was increasing everyday, his family members would often stop him which would end up in huge fights. The reason for the alleged suicide is currently the daily fights with the family over drugs" said a police official. "However, the body has been sent for postmortem as further investigation needs to be conducted to check if the youth was intoxicated during the incident, along with other possible angles in the case," added the official.

The police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are conducting further probe.