Mumbai: 16-year absconder sentenced to jail

Mumbai: In its special drive against absconders, the city crime branch on Wednesday arrested a person, 16 years after he escaped from the hands of law. Dinesh Shetty, 51 was arrested from his native place in Bengaluru.

Shetty was convicted in an extortion case, and to avoid jail term, he along with co-accused escaped and hid for many years.

According to the crime branch officer, “Shetty was arrested on Wednesday and brought to Mumbai. On Thursday, he was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody to exercise the conviction sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment.”

According to the crime branch officer, they were looking for Shetty since many months were not able to trace him. Shetty used to stay in Thakur Complex in Kandivali. But after fleeing, he never returned to his house.