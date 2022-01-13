Mumbai: 15,000 rail passengers lose money, fail to travel

The booking of train tickets through unauthorised agents has resulted in over 15,000 long-distance passengers losing their money and failing to travel in 2021. The Western and Central Railway seized 5490 unused (live) tickets, valued at Rs 96.99 lakh, booked through unauthorised agents during the past year. Of these, 3171 unused confirmed journey tickets came from the Mumbai divisions of both zonal railways. According to railway officials, on average, one ticket includes the names of at least three passengers.

The passengers were not able to use their tickets which were seized and the amount they paid was forfeited by railway authorities. As per railway rules, booking of train tickets through unauthorized ticket agents is not allowed.

Since fake email IDs and contact numbers were used for the bookings, officials can't even reach out to the buyers to inform them about being cheated by their agents. It is most likely they will learn of this only when they arrive at the station to begin their journey.

If those whose tickets are seized board the train unwittingly and insist on continuing with their journey, the ticket collector can fine them Rs 250 each, besides charging fresh ticket and reservation fees. Even then, there is no certainty of a hassle-free journey. If there are no berths available, these travelers can be asked to de-board at the next station owing to stricter rules for travel following the pandemic.

According to the RPF officials, although the tickets were real, the IDs used by the accused were unauthorised. Railway officials said the accused persons' IRCTC user IDs were also blocked because generating railway tickets through fake IDs is a crime under the Railway Act.

“We prepare a list of the accused and suspects involved in ticket touting and keep track of their activities. This helps us in achieving a higher detection rate,” WRs principal chief security commissioner, PC Sinha said.

“Apart from that, we have also formed a special team for gathering information about unauthorised agents. While patrolling platforms and train coaches, members of this team randomly ask passengers about their ticket booking process. If they find any case suspicions, the team members try to gather details about their ticket booking agents,” said Sinha.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:56 AM IST