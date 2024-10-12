Mumbai: 15,000 Police Personnel Deployed For Dussehra Celebrations And Goddess Immersion Processions On October 12

Mumbai police prepare for Dussehra celebrations, deploying 15,000 personnel for public safety during the Goddess immersion processions | Representational Image

Mumbai: On October 12 various Dussehra celebrations and events have been organized in the city of Mumbai. In addition, there will be immersion processions for the Navratri festival at several locations. Every year, a large number of devotees participate in the Dussehra events and Goddess immersion processions. Hence, a force of 15,000 Mumbai police personnel has been deployed in Mumbai.

To maintain law and order in Mumbai on October 12 during the Dussehra and Goddess immersion processions, a security plan has been implemented under the guidance of the Police Commissioner of Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar and the Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and supervised by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhari.

To ensure that citizens can safely and smoothly celebrate Dussehra and the Navratri Goddess immersion processions, the Mumbai Police Department has deployed at least 6 Additional Police Commissioners, 27 Deputy Police Commissioners, 54 Assistant Police Commissioners, 2,300 police officers, and 12,000 police personnel for security. In addition, SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Teams, Delta, Combat, and Home Guards have been strategically deployed at important locations to ensure a robust police presence.

The Mumbai Police Department appeals citizens to follow police instructions at crowded places during the Dussehra and Navratri Goddess immersion processions, and to cooperate with the police. In case of spotting any unattended objects, inform the police immediately. All citizens are requested to celebrate Dussehra and Navratri festivals with enthusiasm and in accordance with the rules. In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the police helplines at 100 or 112 for assistance, Police officials Said