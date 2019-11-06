Mumbai: 150 families from 10 buildings in Khar receive contaminated water

Since Saturday, residents from around ten buildings in Khar West have been receiving contaminated water.

According Mumbai Mirror, 150 families from ten buildings have alleged that the water is coming from a nearby under-construction building site, on 16th Road, near BPM High School. The builder allegedly punctured the main water pipe and began diverting water for construction work, putting the lives of hundreds of people at risk.

One of the resident named Harvinder Bhatia has said that he has been getting pinkish water from the taps. And the BMC had put up a notice saying that there will be some repair work in Mahim, so the residents thought that because of that there will water issues. Bhatia told the leading daily that, “We thought that was the cause. The water began to get reddish. We enquired around and nine or ten buildings were facing the same situation.”

Bhatia further alleged that the builder punctured the main water line and the other side of the construction site were getting clean water. Bhatia also said that the BMC told him that the water pipe had burst due to movement of trucks in the area.