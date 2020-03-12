Mumbai: 15-yr-old city boy dies after rod pierces eye; contractor held

Mumbai: Six days after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a freak accident after a metal rod pierced his eye, he died in the civic-run KEM Hospital on Wednesday.
The boy, identified as Vivek Ghadshi, was injured after an iron rod pierced through his left eye after falling a bicycle on March 5.
The police has arrested a contractor for negligence of work.
The incident took place on March 5 near the BMC water department office in Katodipada in Ghatkopar.
According to police, Vivek was riding a bicycle and lost his balance and fell on the iron rod that was brought for the construction of a drainage line. The rod pierced through his left eye causing a serious injury.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later shifted to KEM Hospital. But his condition later deteriorated and he died on Wednesday afternoon. On March 9, on the complaint of Vivek’s relative, Ghatkopar police booked the contractor under the Indian Penal Code Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and arrested him the next day.
The court released the contractor on bail.
