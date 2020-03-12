Mumbai: 15-yr-old city boy dies after rod pierces eye; contractor held

Mumbai: Six days after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a freak accident after a metal rod pierced his eye, he died in the civic-run KEM Hospital on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Vivek Ghadshi, was injured after an iron rod pierced through his left eye after falling a bicycle on March 5.

The police has arrested a contractor for negligence of work.

The incident took place on March 5 near the BMC water department office in Katodipada in Ghatkopar.