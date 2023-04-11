Mumbai: 15-year-old in Malad jumps to death after parents confiscate her phone

Mumbai: Teen jumps to death over cell phone seizure | PTI

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl from Malwani allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building near Malad Liberty Garden on Saturday.

The incident happened in the evening; according to the police, the girl was depressed and had earlier attempted to slit her wrist but was saved by her parents.

The deceased was studying in class 9 in a Malad-based convent. The Malad police revealed that the victim's parents, in good faith, often asked her to spend less time on mobile phone and focus on studies.

A couple of days before the incident, the deceased and her parents had an exchange, when they again pointed out that “she was spending too much time on mobile and social media”. Livid at her parents, she attempted to cut her wrist with a kitchen-knife, but was stopped by her parents in the nick of time.

Victim left her house after parents snatched her phone

On the day of the incident, Saturday, a similar verbal exchange took place but this time her parents snatched the mobile phone. The teenager left home in anger and did not return for a couple of days. Her parents assumed she was hiding somewhere, and waited for her to return.

On Saturday evening, the police found an unidentified body. “We could not identify the person as she did not have any phone or identification card. On Sunday, we circulated her image on police groups and, by evening, we had managed to identify her and inform her parents,” said a police officer.

The victim lived with her parents and three sisters, who are currently in shock as they didn't expect the victim to take such an extreme step. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem.